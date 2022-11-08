S’pore Secret Society Member Earns S$20K From Drug Trafficking Trade, Gets 8 Years’ Jail & Caning

Secret Society Member Gets Jail & Caning For Involvement In Drug Trafficking Trade

For his role in a drug trafficking trade, a member of a secret society in Singapore was sentenced to eight years and nine months’ jail with eight strokes of the cane.

He reportedly earned around S$20,000 from the operation that lasted between March and June 2019.

Three other gang members also faced jail terms, fines and caning.

Operated drug trafficking trade at coffee shop with three others

According to The Straits Times (ST), 32-year-old Muhammad Sufyan Ruslee operated a drug-selling trade at a Geylang coffee shop.

Between March and June 2019, he ran the operation with three other members of a gang.

The group sold new psychoactive substances (NPS) such as a Class A drug also known as ‘mushroom’ or ‘butterfly’. The drug apparently produces similar effects to cannabis.

In March 2019, 45-year-old Hermanto Abdul Talib recruited Sufyan into the local Omega gang after the latter told him he wanted to earn more money.

Every day, Sufyan would collect the drugs from a supplier known as Yunos. Then, he placed them in boxes attached to two bicycles parked close to the coffee shop.

Two other gang members, 41-year-old Shafie Osman and 53-year-old Fadilah Haron would either collect the drugs directly from him or retrieve them from the bicycle boxes.

The duo sold the drug packets to around 20 to 30 customers per day and charged S$60 to S$70 per packet, reports ST.

In July of that year, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided the coffee shop. This was part of an operation targeting those allegedly involved in the sale of NPS.

CNB officers reportedly seized 60 packets of drugs and arrested Sufyan and the other three gang members later that day.

Earned S$20,000 from the illegal activities

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chong Kee En said that Sufyan earned around S$20,000 from his involvement in the activities.

As a result, he was sentenced to eight years and nine months’ jail, along with eight strokes of the cane for one count of drug trafficking.

In Sep 2021, Hermanto received an 11.5 years’ jail sentence, eight strokes of the cane and a S$20,000 fine.

Shafie and Fadilah were also given jail terms, fines and caning. They were additionally convicted of other offences under the Organised Crimes Act.

Those convicted of trafficking Class A drugs face up to 20 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane. Besides that, those who consume or possess NPS face 10 years’ jail and a S$20,000 fine, noted ST.

Featured image by MS News.