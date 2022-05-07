Boy With Allegedly Fake Injury Asks S’pore Woman To Piggyback Him, She Files Police Report

Boy With Fake Injury Allegedly Asks For Piggyback Ride From Woman On 5 May

Oftentimes, Singaporeans have boasted about how safe it is to roam around the streets at night. While that may be somewhat true, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be wary of the dangers that hide in plain sight.

Thankfully, this woman heeded that advice when she was approached by a boy that requested a piggyback ride from her while on her way home.

The boy persisted even after several refusals, insisting that his thigh hurt while looking visibly scared.

After one too many rejections, he gave up and walked away normally without a hint of an injury.

Suspecting that this may be part of a sinister scheme, the woman later lodged a police report on the incident.

Boy with ‘injured thigh’ asks woman to piggyback him

On Thursday (5 May) night, a woman uploaded a video on TikTok retelling her unusual encounter when she was heading home.

♬ original sound – X🖤 @xuanlai Yes I already filed a police report bc this is not an isolated incident. Please let me know if any of you has experienced the same thing. #sg

According to her, a scrawny boy appeared behind a pillar and approached her, asking for a piggyback ride.

He then insisted that his legs were injured and pointed toward his upper thigh.

However, during this whole interaction, the boy was allegedly walking normally, which raised the woman’s suspicions. Relying on her experience as a nursing student to assess the boy, the woman also noticed no visible indications of injury.

Sensing something was amiss, she refused to do so and suggested alternative ways to help him.

Seemingly not getting anywhere, the boy then gave up and walked away.

The woman mentioned in the caption of the video that she has since lodged a police report.

Netizens share similar stories across Singapore

Strangely, this sequence of events is not unfamiliar to the TikTok community as they shared their eerily similar experiences.

The woman added more details of the case and shared her sister’s friend’s experience which sheds more light on the incident.

To her knowledge, the OP shares that these incidents have occurred in Tampines, Boon Lay, and Lakeside.

At the point of writing, all these theories are pending verification. We’ll update the article once more information comes to light.

Trust your gut feeling if something seems amiss

When children ask for help, it’s completely normal to let your guard down and lend a helping hand.

However, if alarm bells are ringing in your head, it may be wise to trust your gut feeling.

As evil schemes and plots have become more sophisticated over the years, it’s best to always put yourself first.

What do you think is really happening in this incident? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @xuanlai on TikTok and Jonathan Goh on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.