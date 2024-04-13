Boy squeezes into boot of ComfortDelgro taxi at VivoCity, company investigating matter

Boy clambers into boot of ComfortDelGro taxi in viral video

On Saturday (13 April), footage of a boy climbing into the boot of a ComfortDelGro taxi at VivoCity circulated online.

The footage has gone viral on social media, with over 380 shares on Facebook.

Addressing the incident, ComfortDelGro said they are investigating the matter.

The video, posted to the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, shows a young passenger clambering into the boot of a blue ComfortDelGro taxi.

According to the post, the incident occurred at VivoCity on Friday (12 April), at 7.36am.

The clip starts by showing a group of four boys preparing to board the taxi at the pick-up point.

Three of them are at the passenger doors of the vehicle, while a fourth boy stands by the empty boot of the taxi.

He then climbs into it, squeezing into the tight space as his companion goes over to close the car boot.

With their friend tucked in the boot, the rest of the boys enter the taxi through the passenger doors, at which point the video ends.

Investigations into incident ongoing

The video has since garnered over 200 comments, with many Facebook users describing the incident as dangerous and urging the authorities to look into it.

One user noted that by climbing into the boot, the boy was endangering those in the vehicle as well as other motorists.

There were those who also suggested that the driver may not have been aware of the passenger climbing into the boot of their taxi.

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson for ComfortDelGro confirmed that they are aware of the video.

“Passenger safety is our top priority and riding in the boot is dangerous and strictly prohibited,” said the spokesperson.

“We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action to ensure safety regulations are enforced.”

Additionally, they urge all passengers to only use the designated seats in the taxi and to also wear their seatbelts.

