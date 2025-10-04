7-year-old boy in Thailand dies after teacher reverses car & runs him over

Teacher accidentally runs over boy while reversing car

A seven-year-old boy in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, tragically lost his life after he was run over by a teacher who was backing up her car at a school.

The accident occurred at around 4.20pm on 2 Oct in Pak Chong district.

Boy was playing when car knocks him over

According to Thai news outlet Workpoint News, the young boy, identified as Mon (name transliterated), was playing behind the teacher’s car on the school grounds when the accident happened.

The teacher drove in reverse and, without seeing the child behind the vehicle, backed into him and caused him to fall.

According to reports, the car’s tyre ran over his torso leading to severe injury.

The boy also suffered a gaping wound to the head, with blood flowing from his mouth and nose.

Student succumbs to injuries at hospital

School staff immediately provided initial first aid and performed CPR before rushing the child to a hospital.

However, the child succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police are currently investigating to determine if it had been negligence that led to the accident.

