Man breaks down while holding girlfriend’s hand after she was killed in crash in Thailand

Man weeps while clutching the hand of girlfriend’s body following fatal crash with 18-wheeler

A tragic accident in Sri Racha, Chonburi, left bystanders heartbroken after a man was seen weeping while clutching the hand of his girlfriend’s lifeless body following a fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday (18 Sept).

The devastating scene unfolded at about 11.30am at a traffic junction along Motorway Route 7, according to local Thai media.

The victim, 37-year-old Ms Nipaporn (name transliterated), was killed instantly when she was flung into the path of an 18-wheeler truck after the motorcycle she was riding lost control.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Mr Jakkraphan (name transliterated), who was driving the motorcycle, survived the crash.

Pickup truck & van allegedly caused the crash

The truck driver, identified as Mr Narut (name transliterated), told police he had just driven out of the junction when a pickup truck and an insulated van suddenly cut in front of him before braking sharply.

The motorcycle carrying the couple was right behind. In a desperate attempt to avoid a collision, the bike swerved, clipped another vehicle, and toppled over.

Tragically, Ms Nipaporn was thrown directly into the truck’s path. By the time Mr Narut looked back, the pickup and van had already fled the scene.

Boyfriend breaks down at crash site

Speaking through tears, Mr Jakkraphan recounted how the pickup and van suddenly braked while he was overtaking on the left lane.

Despite swerving, he clipped another car, which caused his girlfriend to be thrown into the oncoming truck.

Heart-wrenching photos from the scene show him sobbing uncontrollably while holding her hand, refusing to let go.

Authorities have since examined the crash site, gathered witness statements, and confirmed that CCTV footage will be reviewed to establish the exact chain of events.

Featured image adapted from Ejan on Facebook.