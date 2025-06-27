Police officer drives SUV against traffic in Thailand, fatally hits 64-year-old motorcyclist

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by SUV driven against traffic by police officer

A 64-year-old woman was killed after a black SUV drove against traffic and crashed into a group of motorcycles in Ratchaburi, Thailand, on Thursday (26 June).

The driver was later identified as a police officer.

Footage of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle speeding down the wrong side of the road before slamming into a motorcyclist with a loud impact that launched the bike into the air.

SUV seen speeding against traffic moments before crash

Warayut Makrachan, a local resident and used car dealer, captured the moment of the crash on video.

He said he had just dropped his child off at school and was driving home when he noticed a black sedan travelling in the same direction as him, despite being on the wrong side of the road.

Alarmed, he began filming.

“I was so shocked. My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking. I never thought I’d see something like this,” he told reporters.

In the footage, Mr Warayut is seen stopping at a red light as the black sedan speeds past in the opposite lane.

Moments later, as the light turns green, a group of motorcycles begins moving forward — only for the wrong-way vehicle to plough into them with a loud bang.

One motorbike is flung into the air before crashing down, followed by the sound of a second impact.

Victim succumbs to injuries in hospital

First responders later found a 64-year-old woman seriously injured at the scene.

She was bleeding from the mouth and nose and was breathing rapidly.

Though she was rushed to Ban Pong Hospital, she sadly did not survive her injuries.

Driver was a policeman

Local police confirmed that the driver of the SUV is a police officer.

However, they are still verifying which department he is attached to.

As the driver was also injured in the crash, officers have yet to question him.

The investigator in charge has requested a blood test to determine whether alcohol was involved.

If the results confirm intoxication, the driver could face additional charges related to driving under the influence, on top of those for reckless driving causing death and endangering others.

Authorities said the case is being treated as a road accident, and standard legal procedures are being followed.

