Mazda drives against traffic flow on 1-lane road in Serangoon, forces taxi to reverse & give way

Mazda driving against traffic in Serangoon forces taxi to give way, netizens praise gracious taxi driver

A black Mazda caused a stir in Serangoon after it was caught driving against the flow of traffic and forcing a ComfortDelGro taxi to reverse down a narrow one-lane road.

The dramatic encounter, which took place along Serangoon North Avenue 1 near the junction with Avenue 2, allegedly happened on 23 May at around 10.30pm, according to a video shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

In the video, the black Mazda could be seen on the wrong side of the road, going head-to-head with a ComfortDelGro taxi, even flashing its headlights at the latter.

The taxi reversed down the thin road, with the black car moving forward and following it.

Shortly after, the Mazda continued forcing the taxi back even after reaching the junction.

The car’s “pushing match” also interfered with other vehicles trying to move around the intersection. One of them honked loudly.

Eventually, the black car took a right turn and went down Serangoon North Avenue 2, leaving bewildered spectators staring.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on this incident.

Netizens question why taxi chose to give way

Online commenters were quick to criticise the Mazda driver. One netizen questioned why the taxi driver gave way to the errant Mazda motorist if they were at fault.

Another user replied, noting that safety was more important than ego.

Another commenter claimed that taxi drivers lose income whenever their cars are sent in for repairs, even for accidents they were not at fault for.

As such, it was more prudent for the driver in this incident to give way.

One user further praised the taxi driver for being gracious and not escalating the problem.

They noted that the witnesses and dashcam footage could allow the authorities to punish the errant Mazda driver afterwards.

