Boy Who Allegedly Humped Cat In Bukit Panjang Arrested, Police Investigations Ongoing

Police Arrest Teenage Boy Who Allegedly Humped Cat In Bukit Panjang

The boy who allegedly humped a cat in Bukit Panjang has been arrested. This follows the social media outrage that sparked from surveillance footage of the boy’s actions.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police apprehended the boy after receiving reports about the incident.

CCTV footage catching the teen in the act also made its way onto various social media platforms, causing much outrage online.

Animal welfare groups subsequently addressed the matter and claimed that they filed reports with the authorities.

Video catches boy seemingly humping a cat in Bukit Panjang

A post on Facebook said that the incident had happened at a ground floor unit of an HDB block in Bukit Panjang on Saturday (8 Apr).

The surveillance footage, about a minute long, showed the boy loitering outside the unit.

After checking that the coast was clear, he kneeled down and seemingly began humping a cat from behind.

The feline tried to escape and ran away from the boy. However, he chased it, picked it up, and repeated his prior actions.

Owner claims cat has shown signs of trauma

The owner of the cat told TODAY that he made a police report after his neighbour had sent him the surveillance footage.

He additionally claimed that the feline showed signs of trauma after the incident.

Upon seeing the video, cat lovers all around Singapore condemned the boy’s actions. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which also became aware of the incident, reported it to the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for SPCA told MS News that it has offered support to the cat’s owner, and called the incident “deeply distressing”.

Police arrest teenage boy

Per TODAY, the police have arrested a teenage boy in relation to the case.

They were apparently acting on a report of an alleged case of an obscene act at Senja Road at 12.10am on Tuesday (11 Apr).

However, no other information was made known. Investigations into this case are currently underway.

