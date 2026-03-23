Boy in M’sia hides food in lift during Ramadan out of respect for Muslim woman, wins hearts online

Muslim woman praises boy who turned away to eat when they shared elevator in Malaysia

A young boy in Malaysia has warmed hearts online after he was seen hiding his food while sharing a lift with a Muslim woman during Ramadan.

The touching moment was shared by the woman in a Threads post on 17 March, where she recounted her encounter with the boy.

Boy tucks further into corner to hide his food

According to the Original Poster (OP), she had entered the lift together with the boy.

Once inside, she noticed that he stood far away from her, facing the corner.

At first, she wondered if something was wrong, even questioning whether she smelled bad.

However, she soon realised that the boy, who is non-Muslim, was eating and did not want her to see out of respect for her fasting.

When she exited the lift, she noticed that the boy tucked himself even further into the corner to stay out of sight.

“You really made my day, little brother,” she wrote, adding, “Next time, just eat as usual.”

Netizens share similar encounters

The woman said the boy’s parents — whom she had seen before — must have raised him well.

She shared that, previously, the boy’s father had held the elevator door open for her even though it was about to close.

The post resonated with many netizens, who shared similar experiences of non-Muslims showing consideration during Ramadan.

One woman shared that her young daughter once returned home famished and later explained that she didn’t eat during her break at school because her friend was fasting.

Another netizen said an Indian man would often eat his breakfast near her workplace, but on the first day of Ramadan, he hurried to hide his food upon seeing her, knowing she was fasting.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’pore diner impressed by McDonald’s outlet’s ‘super inclusive’ share-your-table lamp for Ramadan

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Featured image adapted from @anispzi on Threads.