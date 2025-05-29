16-year-old boy arrested after he pushes & kicks girl at Bedok North coffee shop

Boy also seen pulling girl by her hair at Bedok North coffee shop

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he pushed a girl to the ground and kicked her at a Bedok North coffee shop.

His behaviour was caught on video by a witness in the coffee shop, who posted it on TikTok.

Boy & girl seen arguing outside Bedok North coffee shop

In the one-minute-long clip, the couple are seen arguing outside the coffee shop.

With them were another couple who silently watched the confrontation.

The boy in the motorcycle helmet proceeded to tear up something in his hands, then pushed the girl forcefully, causing her to fall backwards onto the ground.

He then walks over and kicks her while she lies on the ground. The other boy does not intervene.

When the girl sits up, the boy pulls her back down by her hair.

At this point, the other girl puts a hand on his back, possibly to try to calm him down.

Boy takes phone from girl & smashes it

Later, the girl was still on the ground but closer to the wall of another block.

The boy stood over her, with the quarrel apparently still ongoing.

He walks away for a while, but then returns to take a phone from her and smash it on the ground.

Police arrive at the scene

Another clip showed at least four police officers at the scene, with two of them standing next to the other boy in the earlier video.

One police officer was talking on the phone nearby.

In a third clip, an unidentified man was seen talking to the girl who was pushed and the other boy. The boy in the motorcycle helmet stood some distance away from them.

The same unidentified member of the public was seen in a fourth clip, holding a phone as the boy in the motorcycle helmet repeatedly pushed the girl.

In the caption, the OP indicated that the man had called the police.

16-year-old girl sustains minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.35pm on Monday (26 May).

A 16-year-old female had sustained minor injuries at Block 418 Bedok North Avenue 2.

However, she refused to be sent to the hospital.

16-year-old boy arrested, assisting with investigations

Additionally, a 16-year-old male was arrested for criminal intimidation, SPF said.

He is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.

Police investigations are ongoing.

