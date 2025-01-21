Man & woman get into fight at Clarke Quay, he hits her on the ground before onlookers intervene

Man hits grounded woman at Clarke Quay

A fight recently broke out between a man and a woman at Clarke Quay.

Video footage posted on Instagram showed a barefoot woman with brown hair arguing with a larger man in a white shirt on River Valley Road.

MS News understands that it occurred past midnight on Monday (20 Jan).

The woman took an open-hand swing at the man while a third person tried to stop the pair from coming to blows.

It is not clear what triggered the fight, although the person recording claimed the man had been “hitting the lady like crazy” in the toilet previously.

A fourth person then walked over and pulled the woman away as she continued shouting.

Without warning, the man rushed towards the woman, shoving the third party aside.

He then lost his balance, stumbling over a few steps and falling on the road.

Man hits woman while she’s on the ground

After getting back up, the man charged at the woman again as she attempted to flee.

They briefly disappeared behind some pillars at Clarke Quay.

When the cameraman moved to a better angle, the woman was seen lying on the floor with the man standing over her and yelling.

Several other women pushed him away from her with great effort.

A third clip showed the man pinning the woman to the ground again, with another person trying to drag him off her.

He struck the grounded victim twice on the head before the other woman pushed him away.

“Hey, you need to stop now,” the cameraman said as he stepped in.

The man in white continued trying to approach the woman but others held him back.

Woman in Clarke Quay fight demands cameraman to stop filming

Finally separated, the woman involved in the fight approached the cameraman.

“Don’t take photo, bro, I got husband,” she loudly demanded.

The final clip in the footage then showed a security guard at the scene with the pair arguing from a distance.

