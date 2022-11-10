Motorcyclist Brakes As Boy Jaywalks Across Balestier Road, Needs Seconds To Recover From Shock

Boy Jaywalks Across Road, Almost Gets Hit By Motorcycle On 9 Nov

Jaywalking seems like the fastest and most convenient way to get to our destinations on time when we’re in a rush.

While we may be able to get away unscathed, there are times when accidents occur.

Recently, a boy was seen jaywalking across a road filled with traffic, causing a motorcyclist to almost ram into him.

Boy jaywalks across Balestier Road

On Wednesday (9 Nov), user @adrianvanq posted footage of the incident on his TikTok account.

In the video, a young boy casually strolls across a road packed with stationary cars waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

However, when he was walking in front of a car and a bus, a motorcycle suddenly appeared between the two vehicles on his left.

The motorcyclist brakes right in front of the boy, narrowly missing an accident.

However, he continued to walk across the road, barely noticing that he was almost hit.

Motorcyclist had to calm down for a few seconds before continuing journey

The motorcyclist looked dumbfounded, holding his hand to his chest in relief at the near-miss.

The OP Adrian told MS News the incident happened on 9 Nov at 2.04pm, along Balestier Road towards the Thomson Road junction.

Adrian also said that he posted the video hoping to raise awareness of the dangerous situation the boy was in.

