9-year-old boy in M’sia escapes abduction attempt after stranger uses candy to lure him into car

Young boy lured by stranger using candy outside tuition centre in Malaysia

A nine-year-old boy in Bintulu, Sarawak, narrowly avoided a possible abduction after a stranger allegedly tried to lure him with candy outside his tuition centre.

The incident took place on Monday (30 March) at the City Garden commercial centre, shortly after the boy had finished his lessons.

According to Guang Ming Daily, a middle-aged man reportedly approached him, offered him candy, and claimed he would drive him home.

Boy runs back to safety

Sensing danger, the boy refused and quickly ran back into the tuition centre, where he alerted his teachers.

The stranger fled the scene before any further action could be taken.

There was reportedly no CCTV footage in the area, and the suspect has not been identified.

Mother shaken but relieved

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s mother admitted she was still deeply shaken by the ordeal, according to Sin Chew Daily.

However, she expressed relief that her son knew how to respond and made the right decision under pressure.

She also urged parents to educate their children on personal safety, including not accepting food from strangers or following anyone without permission.

The incident has raised concern among residents, with some calling for increased patrols in the area to prevent similar cases.

Also read: 8-year-old girl in Philippines robbed of phone & cash by man while walking alone

