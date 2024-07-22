15-year-old boy allegedly splashes paint on flats after loan sharks promise to pay him S$800

Boy allegedly agreed to splash paint on two flats for loan sharks as he wanted to buy an e-bike

As he desired an e-bike, a 15-year-old boy was hired by loan sharks to splash paint and leave threatening notes on two flats in Singapore.

He reportedly agreed to do this for the sum of S$800.

Boy allegedly used paint in 2 cases of harassment by loan sharks

The incident of loanshark harassment was revealed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media release on 18 July.

It said the teenager was allegedly involved in two cases of loanshark harassment on 17 and 18 July.

On those days, the main door and gate of two separate flats in Woodlands Ave 6 and Yishun Ave 11 were splashed with grey paint.

Notes were also left on the gates of both units. The note placed at the Yishun flat threatened to burn the flat next time if the debt wasn’t settled.

Boy charged in court, faces fine, jail & caning

Based on camera footage and ground enquiries, the police identified the boy and arrested him on 18 July.

Two debtor’s notes were also seized.

The boy was charged in court last Friday (19 July) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

As a first-time offender, he faces a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, a jail term of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

Boy hired to splash paint by loan sharks over Telegram

His mother, named only as Ms Luo (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that her son was arrested at home at 5pm last Thursday.

The police had told her that he had been lured by a message on an e-bike channel on Telegram, which said he could make extra cash.

The boy was told that he would be paid S$400 for every flat that he splashed paint on.

He agreed as he wanted to buy an e-bike with an estimated cost of S$1,700.

Ms Luo said her son loved to cycle and would occasionally do so with his friends at night.

Before he left home, he took a can of paint that was outside their unit, she added.

Mother heartbroken to see son in handcuffs

When the boy was arrested, Ms Luo and her husband weren’t home and only their domestic helper was around, she said.

She didn’t manage to see him before the arrest as he had already been taken away when she received a call from the police.

She finally saw him at the police station, and both mother and son were in tears.

At court last Friday, she was heartbroken to see her son being handcuffed.

Thankfully, she got the chance to give him a hug and tell him to reflect on his wrongdoings and not to do them again.

Ms Luo and her husband also informed their son’s school about the incident, hoping they would use it to teach other students not to break the law for the sake of money.

They also hoped other parents would be vigilant and warn their children about the seriousness of such acts.

Despite the boy carrying out the harassment for them, the loan sharks haven’t even paid him, the mother said.

Police have zero tolerance for loanshark harrassment

SPF said they have “zero tolerance” for loanshark harassment activities, adding,

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

They advised members of the public to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

If they suspect or know of anyone involved in such activities, they can call the X-Ah Long Hotline at 1800-924-5664 or the police at ‘999’.

