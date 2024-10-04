Boy in China punished with 1,000 squats & got kicked after collapsing, faces lifetime disability

Boy diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after being punished with 1,000 squats at summer camp

Last month, two primary school students in China found themselves in serious conditions after a teacher allegedly made them perform 300 squats as punishment.

This followed a similar incident, also in China, in which a boy faced lifelong disability after he was told to perform 1,000 squats as punishment at a summer camp.

When he struggled to perform over 200, a facilitator allegedly kicked him.

The boy was taken to the hospital and faced lifelong disability due to rhabdomyolysis in his legs.

The doctor noted that the condition could prevent him from participating in sports activities for the rest of his life.

Kicked by facilitator after he couldn’t reach 200 squats

According to his mother, Ms Lu (name transliterated from Chinese), the boy joined a 7-day summer camp run which included physical training.

She explained that the incident occurred on 26 August 2023 — the last day of the camp.

The boy, who was 13 at that time, was reportedly told to perform 1,000 squats after he was caught talking to other camp participants.

However, the boy struggled to do 200 as he felt his legs weakening. At that moment, an instructor came over and allegedly kicked him, causing him to fall.

The child lay on the ground in pain for about half an hour until his parents arrived.

Boy diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after squats, faces lifelong disability

The boy was later conveyed to the hospital where he was eventually diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Chinese news site qq.com reported that the boy’s liver and kidney were also damaged.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition that causes muscles to break down. It can even lead to kidney damage and failure.

After being discharged from the hospital, the boy could only stay home. As he needed to rely on crutches and a wheelchair to get around, his studies were also impacted.

Doctors even told Ms Lu that her son could never participate in sports again.

Conflict over the cause of son’s injuries & settlement

After lengthy negotiations with the camp organisers, the child’s parents reached an agreement covering their child’s medical treatment, tutoring fees, transportation costs, and compensation for missed work.

However, the document inaccurately described the injury’s cause, suggesting it was due to excessive effort during squats.

The camp organiser agreed to pay a one-time amount of ¥18,000 (S$3,300) but said they would not be responsible for future complications.

According to Ms Lu, the organisers initially said they would cover the boy’s treatment costs even after the settlement payment was paid out.

Eventually filed lawsuit in court

In June 2024, the family filed a lawsuit against the camp organisers over the boy’s injuries at the summer camp.

They argue that the settlement agreement misrepresented how the injury occurred and that the organiser should be responsible for the related costs.

The family added that the injury amounted to a disability and believed the damages exceeded what was covered in the settlement.

