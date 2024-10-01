2 students in China in serious condition after PE teacher punishes them with 300 squats

2 students in serious condition after PE teacher punishes them with 300 squats

Two primary school students in Zhejiang Province, China, are in serious condition after their teacher allegedly made them perform 300 squats as punishment.

The punishment was reportedly imposed on over a dozen fifth-grade students who did poorly on a jump rope test on 24 Sept.

On 26 Sept, the class teacher informed the school that a student named Ruan sought medical treatment due to severe leg pain.

Following this, several parents took their children to the hospital for examinations, leading to some being admitted for treatment.

Currently, three students are still receiving medical care, two of whom are suffering from rhabdomyolysis.

This is a serious condition caused by the breakdown of muscle tissue that can put 15% to 50% of patients at risk of developing acute renal failure, which may be life-threatening.

Primary school & education bureau investigating

The incident came to light on 28 Sept after a netizen posted a video accusing a primary school physical education teacher in Wenling City of imposing corporal punishment.

In response, Songmen Town Central Primary School released a notice on 29 Sept, stating that the teacher had assigned leg strength training to students who performed poorly during the jump rope test.

The report indicated that during breaks between sets, students were allowed to relax and do stretching exercises, and the teacher did not force those who could not complete the exercises.

The school emphasised that it is taking the situation seriously, launching a comprehensive investigation and reporting to the relevant authorities.

It stated it is in contact with parents and monitoring the students’ recovery.

Furthermore, it confirmed that it will address the incident according to the law and enhance its teaching management protocols to ensure students’ safety and health.

Meanwhile, the Wenling Municipal Education Bureau has also opened an investigation and is handling the incident.

