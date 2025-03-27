Boy in China waits daily at bus station for sister with amputated leg so they can go home together after school

Boy in China waits daily at bus station for sister with amputated leg

A nine-year-old boy from Guizhou, China, has touched the hearts of netizens after his mother shared videos of his daily routine, where he waits at a bus station for his older sister, who has a partially amputated leg.

The boy, a Primary Two student, waits for his 13-year-old sister, Jiajia, despite the fact that they attend different schools several kilometres apart.

Every day after school, the boy calls Jiajia to let her know that he’ll be waiting for her at the bus station.

Once she arrives, they walk a short distance together to catch another bus home.

Along the way, the boy helps his sister with her crutches, offering her a brief moment of relief as they chat happily on their way home.

Boy volunteers to accompany his sister home The siblings’ mother, surnamed Wu, shared that her son had volunteered to accompany his sister home. “In the past, when my son was in kindergarten, I would often take him to pick up my daughter. Now that he’s in primary school, he told me that he wanted to be his sister’s companion on her way home,” she explained. In addition to walking his sister home, the boy also brings her water to wash her feet and fetches her shoes. “When he has 1 yuan (S$0.20) of pocket money, he’ll give half of it to his sister,” their mother added. Ms Wu speculated that her son, having overheard many conversations about his sister’s leg issues, feels empathy for her and a sense of responsibility to help. “Perhaps that’s why he feels so strongly about taking care of her,” she said.