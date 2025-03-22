7-year-old boy in M’sia slapped 3 times by classmate’s father over alleged bullying incident

Malaysian boy gets slapped for allegedly bullying classmate in Johor

On Wednesday (19 March), the manager of TBQ Amal Welfare Organisation, Herman Sudil, shared a story on Facebook about a seven-year-old boy who was slapped three times by his classmate’s father. The boy had allegedly bullied his son at school.

“How dare you slap this 7-year-old child three times until he hit the wall just because he disturbed your child at school?” Mr Herman wrote.

“No matter what mischief a child does at school, let the school handle it. Not a father who is bigger and physically strong slapping the student!”.

Mr Herman mentioned that he had advised witnesses to file a police report, as the man had threatened to hit the boy again if he continued his bullying.

Victim of assault is an orphan

Mr Herman pointed out that mischief is common among young boys, and parents should report it to the school instead of solving it with violence.

“What if your child misbehaves, and I come and slap him three times? Would you accept that?” he questioned.

Mr Herman further shared that the boy, who is an orphan at the TBQ Amal welfare home in Johor, is receiving help to move on from his trauma.

He noted that the boy should not be mistreated just because he lives in an orphanage, condemning the father’s act as lacking in moral integrity.

“I have a video of the boy crying after being slapped and I simply cannot see kids like him being beaten like this,” he wrote.

Police investigations ongoing

The police are now investigating the case after the report was lodged, according to Malaysia news outlet Sinar Harian.

Following the assault, the boy developed bruises and was transported to the hospital for medical care, including tests to confirm whether he had sustained any internal injuries.

According to reports, he had hit his head against the wall during the assault.

