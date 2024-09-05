10-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly steals parents’ car & hits 2 parked vehicles

10-year-old boy in Malaysia allegedly steals parents’ car & gets into an accident

A car driven by a 10-year-old boy struck two parked vehicles in Seremban, Malaysia at about on Tuesday (3 Sept) night.

It is believed that the boy stole his parents’ car and went on a “joyride” before causing the collision.

The boy was reportedly with a nine-year-old passenger at the time of the incident.

10-year-old boy in Malaysia allegedly steals parents’ car on 3 Sept

According to Seremban District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din, the car skidded while navigating a curve.

The car then crashed into a van parked along the roadside.

The impact of the collision subsequently caused the van to hit another car in front of it.

Fortunately, both boys did not sustain injuries from the incident, Kosmo reported.

Police urge parents to keep close eye on children

Malaysian police reminded the public to follow traffic laws and urged parents and guardians to supervise children to prevent similar incidents.

“Strict action will be taken against the driver who committed the offence. If the perpetrator is a child, action will be taken against the parents or guardians,” said Mohamad Hatta, according to a Harian Metro report.

The assistant commissioner also urged anyone with information on the accident to contact the investigating officer or their nearest police station.

