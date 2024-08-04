12-year-old M’sian boy to be charged with driving car with 2 younger siblings in tow

Malaysian boy went for joyride with 2 younger siblings, father will be charged for allowing him

A 12-year-old Malaysian boy will be charged after a video of him driving a car emerged.

Worse still, he had his two younger siblings with him in the front passenger seat.

Malaysian boy seen driving car in viral video

A 109-second video of his act, posted on X on 29 July, quickly went viral with 1.7 million views.

It showed a white Perodua Viva quickly going over a hump in a residential road.

When the car is stopped by a member of the public, it’s revealed that the person in the driver’s seat is none other than a young boy. He nonchalantly pulled the handbrake and turned off the engine when told to do so.

2 younger children in the front passenger seat

When the video pans out, it’s apparent that two other even younger children are in the front passenger seat. The youngest one has a pacifier in his mouth.

They did not appear to be wearing seat belts.

The woman asked the boy for his age, as well as that of the other two children. She also said that she would make a police report.

Boy was taking siblings for a joyride: Police

On 30 July, Sepang District Police Chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the boy was taking his two younger siblings, aged six and four, for a joyride.

This happened at about 8pm at Puchong town in Selangor, reported Bernama.

Their father, 53, was summoned to the police station to make a statement on the incident.

The Road Transport Department also said it would summon the boy’s parents to fine them and offer counselling services.

Malaysian boy to be charged for driving car

On Sunday (4 Aug), the Malaysian Police shared on Facebook that it would charge the 12-year-old boy under Section 39(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

That law prohibits any person under 16 from driving a motor vehicle on a road.

His father will also be charged under Section 39 (5) of the same act, which prohibits someone from allowing an underaged person to drive a motor vehicle.

Both offences come with a penalty upon conviction of up to RM2,000 (S$590) in fines and/or up to six months’ jail.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office has already allowed the case to proceed.

The police have also recorded the statements of seven people including the boy’s father, who is a businessman.

Featured image adapted from @update11111 on X.