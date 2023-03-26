S’pore Boy Struggles With Fasting On 1st Day Of Ramadan, Viewers Encourage Him To Keep Trying

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Tears Up While Fasting On 1st Day Of Ramadan, Mother Praises Him For Efforts

Last Thursday (23 Mar) officially marked the start of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.

As part of its traditions, our Muslim friends in Singapore have been busy fasting. For those new to the practice, though, it can definitely take some getting used to.

Such was the case for a boy in Singapore, who teared up while explaining to his mother that he did his best to fast.

@ikinman Alolo that tired face, that dreaded body to move, that “wanna die” face -lol syg, mummy totally understand you! I’ve been through it also, just keep trying aight! Happy fasting all ❤️🙏 #ramadankareem ♬ Up and Away (Vocalese) – GHOSTLAND

Viewers were sympathetic and commented words of encouragement for the young boy.

Boy cries while fasting for Ramadan

The boy’s mother posted footage of their interaction to TikTok, where it soon became viral.

It took place on the first day of fasting for Ramadan, with the OP arriving at her son’s school to pick him up.

He walked over with a deflated, weary air to his steps, claiming he couldn’t handle it.

However, he denied having eaten or drunk anything — until his mother pointed out the bottle of water in his bag.

“What time you break fast?” the OP asked, to which he mournfully replied, “I don’t know.”

She then reassured him, stating that he could try again tomorrow, which failed to pick his spirits up.

“I don’t want to survive another day,” he admitted. Tearing up, he added that all he wanted to do was eat something.

When asked if he bought water just now, the boy nodded, causing his mother to lament that he had broken fast just two hours before iftar — the meal for breaking fast during Ramadan.

The video concluded with both of them sharing a hug, and the OP commenting in her caption that she understood her son’s plight completely.

Netizens encourage boy to keep fasting

The video has since gone viral, with many commiserating with the boy’s struggles and encouraging him to keep on trying.

Several commenters praised him for his efforts, noting that he did an admirable job on the first day of Ramadan.

Others additionally commended his mother for being understanding, especially as it was his first time practising the tradition.

One commenter noted that he could start off with a half-day fast to make it easier on him.

There were also those who also pointed out that he gave his best — and that’s what matters, in the end.

An admirable effort at a young age

Indeed, the boy’s effort to keep up with his fast as much as possible is deserving of praise.

Kudos to him for his hard work and to his mother as well for being understanding and encouraging him to the best of her ability.

Hopefully, the rest of the fasting period will be a little easier for him, with the Internet’s words of encouragement.

