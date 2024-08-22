6-year-old boy goes missing in forest in Vietnam, survives on wild fruits & stream water

6-year-old boy survives after getting lost in forest in Vietnam for 5 days

A 6-year-old boy named Dang Tien Lam was found alive after going missing for five days in a forest in Yen Bai Province, Vietnam.

On Wednesday (21 Aug), a man discovered the boy sitting weakly in a cassava bush, about six kilometres from where he had gone missing.

The man carried him back to his shack, fed him bread, and contacted the authorities.

The child was reunited with his family and was sent to a health station for monitoring.

150 people mobilised for search

According to Tienphong, the boy had gone pick fruit with his siblings while visiting a relative’s house in the same village on 17 Aug.

When he didn’t return after 20 minutes, his family began searching for him.

Over the next five days, 150 people, including police and military, were mobilized for the search, extending their efforts to neighbouring areas.

They searched caves, streams, and cliffs. Local reports stated that the search party even drained a pond but still could not locate him.

Survived on wild fruits and stream water

The boy has since returned home with his family and is in a healthy physical condition, except for some scratches on his skin and having lost some weight.

He survived five days in the forest by eating leaves and wild fruits and drinking from a stream.

“Because I lived in the mountains, I knew which trees and leaves were edible,” the boy said, as reported by Kinh tế & Đô thị.

Despite rain over the past few days, he was able to sleep outdoors regardless of the weather.

However, it is expected to take a few days before Lam can return to school, as both his mental and physical health still need to stabilise.

Also read: 3 S’poreans among 4 men rescued after getting lost in M’sia’s Apek Hill

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Phapluat