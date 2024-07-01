3 S’poreans among 4 men rescued after getting lost in M’sia’s Apek Hill

Three Singaporeans rescued after getting lost at Apek Hill in Malaysia

Four young men were rescued after getting lost in Apek Hill in Cheras, Malaysia on Sunday (30 June).

They were identified as three Singaporeans and one Malaysian, all aged 22.

Fortunately, they were found in good condition and were handed over to the police for investigation.

Young men went climbing in the evening

According to Guang Ming Daily, the incident occurred at 7.19pm on 30 June.

The young men had climbed Apek Hill but got lost and had to call the fire and rescue department for help.

Five firefighters were dispatched to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhriz.

Climbers found in good condition

The four climbers were discovered at 11.20pm and safely brought down the mountain by 1.02am on 1 July, according to Mr Mukhriz.

Fortunately, the young men were uninjured and in good shape.

However, they were subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from China Press