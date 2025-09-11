7-year-old boy in Taiwan swallows Ultraman keychain while eating snacks, X-ray shows superhero’s ‘journey’

Boy in Taiwan accidentally swallows Ultraman keychain while eating cookies, superhero seen in child’s intestines

A seven-year-old boy in Yilan, Taiwan, had a bizarre scare after accidentally swallowing his Ultraman keychain while munching on cookies and watching TV.

Thankfully, the boy remained in stable condition and later expelled the item naturally without the need for surgery.

X-ray shows keychain in boy’s intestines

Startled by the incident, his parents rushed him to Luodong Boai Hospital, where doctors confirmed the toy was lodged in his intestines.

To reassure friends and family, the boy’s parents shared his X-ray on Threads with the tongue-in-cheek caption:

Today, Ultraman’s mission has been completed and he’s back.

The X-ray clearly showed the keychain — measuring about 2.8cm by 1.4cm — inside his intestines, sparking amused reactions from netizens.

Many took the chance to comment on the superhero’s journey inside the boy’s body.

Doctor advises close monitoring at home

According to paediatrician Dr Hsieh Chintung (name transliterated), the keychain had already moved into the boy’s small intestine, and his condition was stable.

Since there were no signs of pain or obstruction, surgery was deemed unnecessary.

Instead, doctors advised the family to continue monitoring him at home, noting that the keychain would likely pass out on its own.

Dr Hsieh also cautioned that symptoms like severe abdominal pain, vomiting, or prolonged constipation would require immediate medical attention.

Keychain finally ‘expelled’

Much to everyone’s relief, the family later updated followers online, confirming that the Ultraman keychain had been safely “expelled”.

The strange episode left many netizens amused — and grateful that the boy’s superhero-themed mishap had a safe ending.

Featured image adapted from @shushu1011 on Threads.