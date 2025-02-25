Woman in China puts boyfriend through 3-hour childbirth simulator, causing severe internal injuries

Woman in China puts boyfriend through childbirth simulator to ‘test’ him before marriage

A woman’s attempt to “test” her boyfriend before marriage by subjecting him to a childbirth simulator went awry when he suffered intestinal necrosis as a result.

Intestinal necrosis is a condition where part of the intestine starts to die due to a lack of blood supply.

CTWANT reported that the woman took to Xiaohongshu to share how her mother and sister insisted her boyfriend undergo the childbirth simulation before they could get engaged.

They believed that men should experience the pain of childbirth to better treat their wives after marriage.

Although her boyfriend was initially hesitant, he eventually agreed due to the woman’s mother’s firm stance.

Childbirth simulation lasts 3 hours

The simulation took place on 24 Jan at around 5pm at a confinement centre run by the woman’s sister.

For three hours, the intensity of the pain gradually increased during the first 90 minutes, before remaining at level 12 for the final stretch.

According to the woman, her boyfriend began shouting and struggling at level 8, swearing at level 10, and crying shortly afterward.

Once the pain reached level 12, he began breathing heavily.

By the end of the simulation, he was drenched in sweat, completely exhausted, and his stomach had become unusually hard.

That night, he vomited continuously and did not begin to recover until noon on 26 Jan.

However, he continued to experience abdominal pain, which eventually led to his hospitalisation a week later as his condition worsened.

Boyfriend’s mother threatens to sue woman & her family

After learning about the incident, the boyfriend’s mother was enraged and immediately called off the engagement.

On 1 Feb, the woman received a call informing her that her boyfriend had to have part of his small intestine removed due to necrosis.

His mother told her that his father and two sisters were furious and insisted that the woman refrain from visiting him in the hospital.

She also advised the woman to prepare herself, as she planned to sue both her and her family for what had happened to her son.

The woman has since deleted her post and deactivated her account after receiving a barrage of criticism from netizens.

Featured image adapted from China Daily, for illustration purposes only.