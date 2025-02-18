Man in China does push-ups & skips rope to lose weight as New Year’s resolution, lung collapses

Man in China does push-ups & skips rope to lose weight, punctures lung

As part of his New Year’s resolution to lose weight after Chinese New Year, a man in Henan, China did 20 push-ups in a row followed by skipping rope.

However, his fitness resolution took a dangerous turn when he woke up the next day with severe chest pain—leading to a hospital visit, where he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Man felt like his ribs were being pulled apart

According to Henan Radio and Television Station, the man initially completed 20 push-ups in one go but felt it wasn’t enough, so he continued with skipping rope.

The next morning, he felt what seemed like a muscle strain in his chest.

As the day went on, he started experiencing shortness of breath, particularly when climbing stairs.

Eventually, the pain intensified, feeling as though his ribs were being pulled apart, prompting him to seek medical attention.

Man diagnosed with collapsed lung

After medical examinations, doctors diagnosed him with spontaneous pneumothorax, a condition where air leaks into the space between the lung and chest wall, causing the lung to collapse.

Medical scans revealed a small hole in his right lung, which had shrunk to one-third of its normal size.

While the opening was initially small, doctors warned that it could expand, leading to life-threatening complications.

If left untreated, the increasing pressure in his chest could have compressed his heart and lungs, a potentially fatal situation.

Fortunately, he sought medical help in time to prevent further damage.

Extreme exercise can result in lung injury

Lungs play a crucial role in exercise performance, but excessive strain can lead to injuries.

During intense physical activity, breathing becomes rapid and deep, increasing pressure and blood volume in the lungs. This can rupture capillaries, leading to lung damage.

Doctors advise against extreme or sudden high-intensity workouts, especially for those unaccustomed to strenuous exercise.

Overexertion and improper breathing techniques can increase the risk of lung injuries.

