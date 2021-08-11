Brad Bowyer Leaves Progress Singapore Party On 11 Aug

Politician Brad Bowyer has announced that he’s resigned from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on 11 Aug.

Source

This follows a post on Instagram where he compared the current Covid-19 measures to the Holocaust.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mr Bowyer said that he made the decision to resign from the party as he felt that “some of (his) views are diverging from (PSP’s) positions”.

Source

PSP hasn’t made a comment as of the time of writing.

Brad Bowyer resigns from PSP

In his resignation statement, Mr Bowyer said that he didn’t want his own actions to affect the party.

He feels that PSP has “massive value” to add and doesn’t want anyone to derail the good work they’ve done.

Thus, the resignation.

However, he said that this is a “pyrrhic” victory for those who’ve been “shouting” for his blood, as he will continue speaking about his views without the limits that being in PSP put on himself.

The parting appears to be amicable, at least on his side, as he said he’ll always be grateful for the support he received from the party and those outside it.

This includes the platform and space that they gave him.

Compared Covid-19 measures for unvaccinated to Holocaust

Mr Bowyer also clarified his post on Instagram, which compared the current measures for the fully vaccinated and those who are not, to the Holocaust.

Source

It was a post condemned by not only Singaporean Jews but also others who urged him not to trivialise the Holocaust.

However, Mr Bowyer has stood by his stance and continued to explain that the comparison is merited, including in his resignation statement.

In closing, he said he will continue to fight for the rights of those who are “currently being pressured and denied a life because of a very flawed and weakly justified agenda”.

The party has not released a statement regarding his resignation, but MS News will update the article if they do so.

Not the last we’ll see of Brad Bowyer

Although Mr Bowyer has resigned from PSP, this only means that his views are not an endorsement of the party’s stances.

However, it remains to be seen what effect this will have, whether it is positive or negative.

Some may argue it is a positive given his divisive views, while others who hope that PSP will speak up for them may not think the same.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.