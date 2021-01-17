Braddell Heights CC Holds Food Donation Drive Until 24 Jan

Singapore might be an affluent nation, but some of us may still struggle to get through a day without worrying about where our next meal will come from.

Thankfully, there are many organisations willing to step in and provide support for these under-privileged families.

One of them, Braddell Heights Community Club, is doing a food donation drive that’ll last until Sunday (24 Jan).

They’re seeking non-perishable food items such as rice, canned food, as well as powdered drinks like 3-in-1 mixes.

You can donate these items at 3 locations around Serangoon.

The food items that Braddell Heights CC seek have to be halal-certified.

They also have to be non-perishable and have at least 6 months’ shelf life.

As a reminder, these are the items that you can donate:

canned food

3-in-1 or powdered beverages

white rice (5kg)

Donate food items at 3 locations

These are the following locations which you can go to donate your food items:

NTUC FairPrice, Serangoon Central Drive

NTUC FairPrice, Nex

Good Luck Provision Shop, Serangoon Central

You need not worry about not being able to make the closing or opening hours at the FairPrice outlets, as they’ll collect the donations 24/7.

Meanwhile, you can make donations at Good Luck Provision Shop from 7.30am to 9.30pm.

All of the locations are located a stone’s throw away from Serangoon MRT station.

Food donation drive lasts until 24 Jan

While the donation drive started on 15 Jan, you have about a week to make donations.

Donations will close at 8pm on 24 Jan.

Hopefully the food will be able to support less privileged families around Braddell Heights constituency.

Good Luck Provision Shop Serangoon Central

Address: 264 Serangoon Central, #01-217, Singapore 550264

NTUC FairPrice Serangoon Central

Address: Serangoon Central Dr, #01-241 Blk 253, Singapore 550253

NTUC FairPrice Xtra Nex

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #03-42 Nex Mall, Singapore 556083

