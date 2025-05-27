 SG Election Notice
Lorry driver dies after accident along Braddell Road, 2 others sent to hospital

SCDF rescued two individuals trapped in both lorries.

By - 28 May 2025, 2:13 am

2 lorries involved in accident along Braddell Road

A lorry driver has died after being involved in an accident with another lorry along Braddell Road.

Footage of the aftermath was shared by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, showing the two lorries lying wrecked along the road.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

2 lorries lay damaged on opposite sides of Braddell Road after accident

One of the lorries, painted silver, lay on its side on top of the road divider.

Its front cabin was damaged, with several passers-by surrounding it.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

The other lorry, a blue one, had mounted the kerb on the opposite side of the road, its windshield and cabin roof detached.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

Many pieces of debris lay scattered on the road, including several blue gas canisters.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

Several SCDF personnel arrive at the scene

Later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was at the scene.

Several SCDF personnel were seen surrounding the silver lorry.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

They appeared to be trying to assist people inside the toppled lorry.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

Accident causes congestion on Braddell Road

In a post on X at 2.06pm on Tuesday (27 May), the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account warned motorists of an accident on Braddell Road in the direction towards Bartley Road, after Marymount Road.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

Minutes later, it said Braddell Road had been closed.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

At 2.21pm, the Lornie Viaduct, which leads to Braddell Road, was also closed.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

The closures caused a massive jam on the viaduct, with one motorist posting on X that his car did not move an inch in almost 50 minutes.

Source: @anisuji on X

SCDF rescue 2 people trapped in lorries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2pm on 27 May.

It took place along Braddell Road in the direction towards Bartley Road, and involved two lorries.

The SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, found two individuals trapped in the driver’s seats of both lorries.

Both of them were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

3 sent to the hospital, 1 died

Three people were subsequently sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

  1. a 36-year-old male lorry driver
  2. a 59-year-old male lorry driver
  3. his 48-year-old male passenger

SCDF said they were all conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, the 36-year-old lorry driver passed away in hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 43-Year-Old Lorry Driver Dies Following Accident With Car In Pioneer, Was Trapped Under His Vehicle

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
