Man in India declared brain dead after car accident, wakes up during his funeral

19-year-old man suddenly wakes up during funeral, doctors allegedly declared him brain dead

A 19-year-old man from Maharashtra, India, who had allegedly been declared brain dead by doctors, suddenly woke up during his own funeral.

His miraculous recovery, which included slight movements and even coughing, left his family in complete disbelief.

Family rushes man to hospital after he started moving during funeral rites

According to India’s news site News 18, Bhau Lachke, a resident of Trimbakeshwar Taluka in Nashik, had been severely injured in a car accident a few days ago.

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brain dead. With the family believing that he had no chance of survival, they promptly prepared for his funeral.

However, while the family was arranging the ceremony, Mr Bhau “started moving and coughing”, his relative told the news agency Press Trust of India on Friday (5 Sept).

Seeing his movements, the family brought him to the hospital again. He was immediately put on ventilator support due to his critical condition.

Hospital denies declaring man brain dead

Following the incident, the management of the private hospital denied having declared Mr Bhau brain dead.

They noted that the family may have misunderstood medical terms, causing them to believe the youth had no chance of survival.

Medical experts explain that brain death is a medically confirmed and irreversible condition with no possibility of revival.

The incident has shocked and given hope to the local community, with some even calling it a miracle.

However, doctors said the man’s condition remains highly critical, and they are uncertain whether he will fully recover.

