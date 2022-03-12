UK Research Claims Covid-19 May Decrease Brain Volume & Slow Down Information Processing

Despite reporting a significant number of Covid-19 cases daily lately, most individuals in Singapore have only had mild infections.

While we may think that this is relieving, the results of recent research in the United Kingdom (UK) seem to prove otherwise.

After studying brain changes of 785 individuals, 401 of whom contracted Covid-19, researchers reportedly found that Covid-19 patients had ‘thinner’ grey matter tissue in certain parts of their brains.

Apparently, researchers noticed this phenomenon in those with serious infections as well as individuals with mild ones.

Covid-19 may cause decreased brain volume

As part of the study, researchers investigated brain changes in 785 individuals aged 51-81, of whom 401 contracted Covid-19.

They made sure to carefully match variables such as age, sex, and socioeconomic status.

Comparing brain scan images of individuals who were infected and those who were not, researchers found “marked differences” in grey matter — neurons that process information in our brains.

In particular, they observed thinner grey matter tissue in the frontal and temporal lobes in individuals who contracted Covid-19.

Even though changes in grey matter volume are normal as people age, the process was reportedly “more extensive” for these folks.

The most intriguing part is that the phenomenon occurs in both mild and severe cases.

People who had been infected with COVID-19 showed a loss of brain volume even when the disease was not severe enough to require hospitalization

Patients with Covid-19 reportedly process information slower

When it comes to day-to-day tasks, researchers found that Covid-19 patients were slower in processing information than others.

The ability to process such information is reportedly correlated to the volume of a certain part of the brain they identify as the cerebellum.

Besides brain volume, the muted sense of taste and smell among Covid-19 patients is also of particular interest, especially in relation to Alzheimer’s research.

Source

Apparently, those at risk of Alzheimer’s Disease have displayed some loss in their sense of smell.

Additionally, brain changes due to Covid-19 are particularly interesting as the regions they affect carry links with memory and Alzheimer’s disease.

Long-term effects remain unclear

Regardless of the severity of our Covid-19 infections, it remains unclear how the disease might affect us down the road.

Should it prove to affect the brain in any way, perhaps the authorities can consider further preventive actions.

But for now, while facts are still uncertain, let’s refrain from overspeculating.

