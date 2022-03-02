Companies Demanding MC From Employees With Covid-19 Will Face Consequences

Medical facilities have been swamped with the recent surge in Covid-19 patients. Therefore, only those who feel unwell with serious symptoms are encouraged to visit a doctor.

However, some firms do not allow employees with mild Covid-19 symptoms to take leave without a medical certificate.

In Parliament on Tuesday (1 Mar), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng urged staff to report employers who demand an MC from them.

The ministry will then take enforcement actions against them.

Covid-19 positive employees urged to report firms who demand MC

Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, medical facilities are stretched thin by increased demand for healthcare.

Therefore, Dr Tan previously stressed that employees with mild Covid-19 symptoms should not be made to obtain medical certificates as doing so would increase the workload for medical staff.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he noted that even though many firms abided by the guidelines, they also received reports of non-compliance.

Therefore, staff are urged to report any employer who insists on MCs so that the Ministry of Manpower can take further action against them.

Supervised self-administered ART tests can be used for official documentation

Currently, employees who need official documentation after testing positive can opt for a supervised self-administered antigen rapid test (ART).

They may book an appointment at any Quick Test Centre or Combined Test Centre to do so.

These services will be free until 15 Mar as it is fully funded by the Government.

Doing our part during the pandemic

Insisting on MCs from an infected employee with mild symptoms means that they have no choice but to visit a doctor.

This will not only increase the workload of already strained medical staff, but also delays the administering of medical attention to those who need it more.

We hope that employers comply with the TGFEP to support our medical frontstaff who work gruelling hours to combat Covid-19.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.