Man allegedly steals bread from shop in Bukit Panjang, hides from staff passing by

Man allegedly steals bread from outside Bukit Panjang shop, places it in plastic bag

A brazen thief was caught on camera allegedly stealing bread from outside a Bukit Panjang shop in the early hours of the morning.

The incident purportedly occurred on 10 March at 3.29am, according to the footage timestamp.

Caught in the act

A security camera outside a provision shop at Block 117 showed a man in white walking up to two crates of bread.

He held a plastic bag in his hands.

Almost immediately, the man opened up a blue crate and started grabbing bread.

He picked up two of them methodically, seemingly not in a hurry, and dropped them into his plastic bag.

Squatting down, the alleged thief browsed the selection of bread in the lower trays but found nothing that interested him.

He moved on instead to the brown crate, stealing something from there too.

The man appeared to spot someone out of frame in the distance and moved to a more discreet spot behind the blue crate to continue his ‘shopping’.

As he fished out another piece of bread, an employee hurried past nearby with a dolly stacked with goods.

Startled, the man cautiously hides behind a nearby red pillar, seemingly waiting until the coast is clear.

30 seconds later, the employee rushed back out with the dolly without noticing him.

The alleged thief quickly walked off with his haul afterwards.

According to the post, a police report had been made about the incident.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments.

Commenters wonder if he couldn’t afford bread

While many commenters were quick to criticise the thief, with one calling his actions to have “no shame,” others expressed more understanding.

Some suggested that the man may have stolen the bread because he could not afford it.

Another commenter noted that the thief had even brought his own plastic bag.

At least he’s playing his part in reducing plastic waste.

Also read: S’pore delivery rider steals slippers & puts them back later, claims he was checking if they were anti-slip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.