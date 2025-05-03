‘Not on the same level’: Parents in M’sia urge daughter to break up with boyfriend over S$550/month salary

Parents in Malaysia tell daughter to break up with boyfriend over his salary

When it comes to matters of love, parents are often the most significant hurdle to overcome.

For one Malaysian woman, that obstacle came in the form of her parents urging her to break up with her boyfriend due to his low salary.

Torn between family expectations and her own feelings, the woman took to Threads to seek advice from netizens, and her post quickly sparked a wave of responses.

Her boyfriend only makes RM1,800 a month

In her post, the woman shared that her boyfriend works in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, earning RM1,800 (approximately S$550) a month.

While his salary was modest, she saw potential for him to receive raises in the future.

However, the young woman admitted that once she completed her internship, her salary would likely fall between RM3,000 to RM4,000 (S$920 to S$1,220) — far surpassing her boyfriend’s current earnings.

Thanks to her father’s connections, she had secured a job that would ensure financial stability for her future, but the salary disparity weighed heavily on her relationship.

Her parents disapprove of relationship

While the woman didn’t mind the salary gap and didn’t see her boyfriend as lesser than herself, her parents had a different view.

“The main issue is my parents aren’t fond of this relationship,” she explained. “They say our salaries are not on the same level, and they think it’s a problem.”

It wasn’t just her parents who disapproved.

Other family members, along with friends, were also advising her to end the relationship.

“It feels like I’m going against the world,” she confessed, feeling torn between her love for her boyfriend and the overwhelming pressure from those around her.

Despite the overwhelming advice to break up, the woman wasn’t ready to give up on the relationship.

However, she didn’t want to risk ruining her relationship with her parents either.

“Is there no way to protect this relationship without being an ungrateful child?” she asked, contemplating how to balance her desire to stay with her boyfriend while not defying her parents’ wishes.

Netizens offer advice & personal stories

Several netizens shared their experiences and advice, offering valuable perspectives on love and finances.

One user urged the woman to reconsider her relationship, warning that settling for a partner with a lower salary might lead to future struggles.

She pointed out that financial stability is crucial in marriage and suggested waiting for her boyfriend to secure a more stable career with a higher salary.

Another user emphasised the importance of educational compatibility in a marriage, explaining that a significant education gap could create insecurities and differences in mindset, which might lead to bigger issues as the relationship progresses.

Lastly, a netizen shared her own story, where her fiancé, with a much lower salary, supported her when she fell ill and had to quit her job.

She realised that in the end, happiness and mutual support in a relationship were far more important than income alone.

