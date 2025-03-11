Parents in M’sia follow daughter on first date, boyfriend gains approval from family

TikToker in Malaysia shares heartwarming video of parents following daughter on a date

First dates typically involve two people coming together and getting to know one another.

For a woman in Malaysia, her recent first date involved five individuals — her boyfriend, her parents, her sister, and even her sister’s boyfriend.

The woman’s sister subsequently posted a two-part video showing how her family joined in on the date.

Parents follow daughter on first date

In the first video, the parents were seen in the backseat of a car while their daughter sat in front next to her boyfriend, who was driving.

The in-video caption wrote, “When my younger sister wants to go on a date but our parents must go along”.

All four of them had big smiles plastered on their faces, seemingly excited for the woman’s date to begin.

Family sat separately from couple

The sister subsequently posted another video titled “when you want to date your girlfriend but your girlfriend has strict parents”.

In the video, the dating couple sat across from each other at a two-person table. Meanwhile, her family members sat about three metres away at a larger table.

While the family had already begun eating, the couple appeared undecided on what to order.

The OP told WeirdKaya that the couple were best friends but had never met in person before.

She also noted that her sister’s boyfriend got their parents’ approval despite how strict they were.

Boyfriend took family around shopping mall

The videos garnered more than a million views in less than a week, with many TikTok users sharing their thoughts on the situation.

Several TikTok users shared that the practice was tied to Islam.

Another netizen pointed out that doing so will help to strengthen the boyfriend’s relationship with the OP’s family.

However, a user found it a “turn-off” to bring parents on a date, citing a lack of privacy.

