M'sian couple's bridal vehicle gets stuck on speed bump due modified car's low chassis

bridal vehicle speed bump

In their pristine wedding attire, both worked together to free the vehicle from the speed bump.

By - 30 Nov 2025, 1:00 pm

Malaysian couple forced to squat in bridal attire after vehicle gets stuck on speed bump due to low chassis

A wedding day is meant to be picture-perfect, but one Malaysian couple had an unexpected hiccup when their modified bridal vehicle got stuck on a speed bump due to its extremely low chassis.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the Proton Persona sedan had been lowered for a sleeker look.

However, the modification backfired mid-journey when the car became lodged on a hump, unable to move.

Bride and groom squat by roadside in full wedding attire to rescue car

Bride Anis later shared a humorous TikTok video showing herself and her husband, both dressed in full white traditional wedding outfits, squatting by the roadside as they tried to lift the car’s chassis.

bridal vehicle speed bump

Source: @aniscaga on TikTok

Even in their pristine attire, the couple remained calm and coordinated, using tools to free the vehicle from the speed bump.

In her caption, Anis joked that she was already used to such mishaps with their lowered car, recalling past incidents where its side skirt had even fallen off.

Netizens say couple is already ‘facing challenges together’

The video quickly went viral, with netizens laughing at the situation while also praising the couple for their teamwork.

“Just got married and already facing challenges,” one user joked.

bridal vehicle speed bump

Translation: Just got married and already facing challenges
Source: TikTok

Others commented that the moment would become a sweet and unforgettable memory for the newlyweds, wishing them strength and unity for whatever bumps — literal or otherwise — they may encounter in future.

bridal vehicle speed bump

Translation: All of this will become memories for the husband and wife.
Source: TikTok

Also read: M'sian couple stuck in Kedah flood proceeds with wedding shoot, makes the best of bad situation

