British Couple Praises S’poreans For Politeness, Says Country Definitely Not Too Good To Be True

British Couple Commends Singaporeans For Being Polite & Respectful

Over the past few decades, Singapore has earned quite a reputation for itself.

Foreigners associate our country with safe streets, strict drug laws — and apparently, the polite nature of our people.

Recently, a British couple visited Singapore and shared their experience via YouTube. They praised the country for being polite and respectable.

However, Singapore wasn’t without its drawbacks for them, especially regarding laws dealing with the LGBT community and chewing gum.

British couple praises Singaporeans for being polite

Now retired, Neil and Sarah regularly vlog about their travels on their YouTube channel, 2GoRoam.

On 3 Dec, they posted a 15-minute video raving about their recent trip to Singapore.

Their vacation spanned a total of two days and they had nothing but praise for numerous locations such as Marina Bay and Changi Airport.

What endeared Singapore to them the most, however, was the people and their polite behaviour.

“Politeness isn’t just how the people of Singapore operate,” Neil said. “It’s part of the fabric of the society.”

He elaborated,

How they interact with each other, the tone of their voice and overall politeness is an important part of the Singapore way of life.

Couple interacts with locals in Singapore

The couple also went out of their way to interact with Singaporeans and get to know more about their culture.

For instance, their driver from the airport, Lim, chatted with them about all things Singapore. They also mingled with local Singaporeans playing backgammon and mahjong in the void deck.

This impressed the couple, who expected a rather ‘clinical’ way of life.

“You get into the heartland of Singapore, and it is as beautiful and wondrous as it is anywhere,” Neil enthused.

It’s a very, very respectful nation… they were pleased to have us there, as pleased as we were to be there.

The diversity of the country added to the appeal of the country, they continued.

Bustling districts such as Arab Street, Little India and Chinatown felt more grounded to them, due to the richness of the culture on display.

Some drawbacks of Singapore

Like any other country, though, Singapore had its drawbacks.

For instance, it wasn’t as liberal a society as they would have liked, especially with regard to its treatment of the LGBT community.

However, Neil made sure to note that naturally, every society had its own shortcomings — including his own in the United Kingdom (UK).

The ban on chewing gum also seemed to perturb the bloggers.

Additionally, the choice of audio for the Gardens By The Bay light show wasn’t to their liking, as they would have preferred something more “culturally appropriate” than a song from ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’.

A favourable side to Singapore

Ultimately, Neil and Sarah’s wholesome video praising Singapore has a considerable focus on the locals rather than merely its laws.

They commended Singapore for “getting a lot right” and noted that even the UK can’t get everything right.

Indeed, it is a reminder of our people’s courtesy and that we are a generally polite nation. Though not eager to get into others’ business, we are always ready to render help when it’s needed.

Kudos to the couple for their efforts in reaching out to the locals, and we hope to see them again in Singapore in the future.

Featured image adapted from 2GoRoam on YouTube.