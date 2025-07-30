British man charged for shouting racial slurs & shoving SIA crew during flight

British man charged for insulting & threatening SIA crew, other passengers

A 62-year-old British man was charged in court on Tuesday (29 July) for allegedly hurling racist slurs, threatening a fellow passenger, and shoving Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members during a flight from London to Singapore.

Steven George Harris faces four charges: one for criminal intimidation, another for using insulting words with intent to harass, and two under the Air Navigation Act for his behaviour toward two crew members.

Man makes racist comments & threats mid-flight

The incident reportedly took place on flight SQ309 between 5.15pm on 27 April and 6.20am on 28 April.

According to court documents cited by Channel News Asia (CNA), Harris allegedly made a racist remark to one passenger, saying, “It was disgusting that two races would mix,” and lamented that “Britain is not white anymore”.

He then allegedly turned to another passenger and said, “You are Israeli, f*** off, I’ll kill you,” which led the victim to fear for his safety.

Calls one SIA crew ‘glorified barman’ & shoves another

The British man didn’t stop there.

He allegedly called one SIA crew member a “d***head” and pushed him twice, causing the crew member to fall the second time.

Harris is also said to have verbally abused another crew member, calling him a “glorified barman” and cursing at him.

Faces jail time, expected to plead not guilty

According to CNA, Harris has indicated that he intends to plead “not guilty” to all charges.

If convicted of harassment, he could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For criminal intimidation, the penalty is up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both. If the threat involved death, the jail term could go up to 10 years.

His case has been scheduled for a later date in August.

Also read: British man fined S$5K for verbally abusing staff & destroying property at Changi Airport over misplaced phone

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mainly Miles, for illustration purposes only.