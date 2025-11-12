British woman arrested in Thailand for running ‘sex yoga’ classes on island

Thai police arrest British woman for conducting ‘sex yoga’ classes on Koh Phangan

A 40-year-old British woman in Koh Phangan, Thailand, has been arrested for allegedly conducting unlicensed “Tantra Yoga” classes that authorities said involved sexual content.

Local tourist police detained the woman, identified only as Maria, on 5 Nov after receiving a tip-off.

It is believed that the foreigner, who priced each introductory session at 400 baht (S$16), promoted these classes online via Facebook advertisements.

Police raid yoga class after tip-off

When the officers examined the details in the advertisement, they found content concerning inappropriate sexual matters between male and female participants.

The classes reportedly required participants to pair up as male and female.

After completing the initial course, there would be an advanced course costing 7,440 baht (S$3,000) per couple.

When officers visited the location in Village 8, Koh Phangan Sub-district, they found Maria conducting a class with several foreigners present.

Participants were reportedly sitting on their knees on the floor while she demonstrated postures and guided meditation.

Arrested after officers check her work permit

According to details retrieved from her passport and work permit, Maria was officially employed as a Customer Relations Manager for a company managing residential accommodation.

She admitted to organising and teaching yoga classes, collecting fees, and sharing profits with the restaurant that hosted the sessions.

Maria previously hosted classes at the location on 17 Oct.

Officers also seized evidence, including class passes, flyers advertising “Tantra massage for couples,” a notebook detailing yoga instructions, and promotional posters with her photo and contact details.

Charged for unauthorised work and risk of indecency

Authorities charged Maria with working outside the scope of her permitted occupation under Thailand’s Alien Employment Act.

She was taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for further investigation.

Police said the arrest was part of a wider effort to monitor foreign-led activities that could “risk sexual indecency” and harm Thailand’s tourism image.

Maria remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into her activities and the nature of her yoga sessions.

