Escaped Brown Horse Wanders Onto BKE, S’pore Turf Club Says It Was Returned Safely To Stable

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Brown Horse Seen Wandering On Bukit Timah Expressway On 8 July

On Saturday (8 Jul), an unusual sight greeted motorists on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when a brown horse wandered onto the road.

The horse seemed unperturbed by the mechanical horses around it, as it galloped around.

A netizen who saw the horse shared footage of it online.

Apparently, it had escaped from Bukit Timah Saddle Club, which is currently at the Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji.

An STC spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) that the horse has safely returned to its stable.

Brown horse wanders onto BKE

A netizen saw the horse on the BKE on 8 Jul, according to a video posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group.

While the OP’s BMW car is still on the move, they can spot the brown horse with a saddle on its back galloping down the expressway.

But as the car approaches the horse, it halts and stands for a brief moment in front.

It then hurries back in the direction it came from.

A subsequent video shared online shows the horse being led away by someone who appears to be a Land Transport Authority officer.

Horse is safe and back in stable

An STC spokesperson told ST the following:

“We are aware that a horse belonging to Bukit Timah Saddle Club found its way outside its stable and onto the roads briefly. It has since been returned safely to its stable.”

Bukit Timah Saddle Club reportedly declined to comment.

Though horses aren’t used for transport in Singapore much anymore, we’ve sometimes seen hoofed animals wander onto roads, especially close to the Turf Club Road area.

For example, a black horse was seen wandering around Turf Club Road last year.

Another horse, a white one, was also sighted in Bukit Timah in 2021.

We’re glad that the horse is safe.

We’re lucky that they’ve remained unscathed throughout what must be a stressful time for them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Everest Racing Club on Facebook.