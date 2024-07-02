Customer in M’sia returns ‘bruised durian’ to seller, netizens say it’s exquisite stuff

Fruit seller in Malaysia takes ‘bruised durian’ home after customer returns them

On Sunday (30 June), a durian seller in Ipoh, Malaysia took to Facebook to share how a customer had returned ‘bruised durians’.

The seller, who goes by ‘VOon Z’y’ on Facebook, shared that the customer had “abandoned” the durian and that she ended up bringing them home herself.

Even though some netizens understandably had concerns about the flesh’s greyish hue, many claimed such durians are, in fact, “good stuff”.

Several netizens also pointed out that ‘bruised durians’ tend to be bitter, in a good way.

This user claimed that trees 30 years and older are more likely to bear such durians, regardless of the variety.

Fruit seller say ‘bruised durians’ have an “alcoholic taste”

On Monday (1 July), the fruit seller reshared a post from 2023 featuring a similar ‘bruised durian’.

The seller said the durian had a “real alcoholic taste” and joked that it was even more “bitter than her life”.

Later that day, the durian seller shared another picture of greyish durian flesh.

In the post, she shared that she had opened many ‘bruised durians’ in the past but always ended up eating them herself.

She also clarified that the pictures were not edited.

In response to 8world News‘ queries, a durian expert said the grey flesh in ‘bruised durians’ is a product of it being “shaken” — when it’s dropped from the trees — and the fermentation process that happens afterwards.

She explained that this is more common among durian flesh that is originally fairer in appearance as this would allow the grey pigments to become more apparent.

