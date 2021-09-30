5 BTO Projects Resume After HDB Replaces Contractors That Went Broke

The uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted various sectors of the economy including construction.

For those waiting for their Build-To-Order (BTO) homes, this means experiencing delays in getting their long-awaited keys.

The situation has been especially rough for homeowners in 5 BTO projects after contractors from Greatearth Construction and Greatearth Corporation went bankrupt.

Thankfully, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) has stepped in to appoint new contractors to take over the projects. They announced the resumption of construction works via a press release on Wednesday (29 Sep).

Newly appointed contractors to continue BTO projects

Last month, the construction for 5 BTO projects came to a halt after the construction company overseeing it, Greatearth, faced financial difficulties.

Source

The 5 BTO projects are:

Senja Ridges Senja Heights Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok Marsiling Grove West Coast Parkview

Unfortunately, despite support measures from the Government, Gratearth was unable to cope with the pandemic challenges.

Their liquidation led to a delay in construction works, and HDB had to inform the respective homeowners.

To avoid prolonging the projects, however, they have since appointed new contractors on 28 Sep.

HDB sets criteria for new contractors of BTO projects

In selecting the new contractors, HDB considered several factors:

Contractors’ competency

Track record

Ability to deliver on projects

They eventually only shortlisted those who passed their requirements for the above criteria.

The new contractors also received a list of Gratearth’s subcontractors and material suppliers so they can work out suitable arrangements for the remaining work to be done. This would help minimise disruption and get the projects done quickly.

HDB claims that construction works will resume as early as next month, October 2021.

Despite the solutions, the projects will still experience delays for 2 to 3 months, with the latest completion date likely in the third quarter of 2023.

Source

Assistance provided to affected BTO buyers

Due to the inconvenience, HDB has also extended its help to affected buyers who cannot find alternative interim housing arrangements.

They can apply for temporary housing under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) if they are first-timers.

HDB will also offer Interim Rental Housing (IRH) to low-income households with limited family support and alternative housing options.

Additionally, HDB will consider waiving the forfeiture for those who decide to cancel their flat application to buy a resale flat.

Those who require more help may contact HDB for further enquiries.

Hope for a smooth project

Due to the inconveniences imposed by Covid-19, many construction companies have been negatively impacted.

While we hope that they can get back on their feet eventually, we’re glad that HDB is doing its best to help both firms and homeowners.

Hopefully, with the newly appointed construction companies, the BTO projects will be completed smoothly without further delays.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BTO Singapore on YouTube.