BTO Projects In Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands & Clementi Delayed As HDB Seeks New Contractor

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous build-to-order projects have been delayed given manpower disruptions and restrictions.

Flat owners in 5 different estates will have to wait just a while longer, said the Housing Development Board (HDB) in a letter sent to owners on Wednesday (25 Aug).

The contractor for these estates has run into financial trouble and had stopped work on 20 Aug.

HDB said it is looking for another contractor and has appointed a contingency one for the time being.

5 BTO projects delayed as contractor in financial trouble

The 5 BTO estates, according to The Straits Times (ST), are:

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok

Senja Height (Bukit Panjang)

Senja Ridges (Bukit Panjang)

Marsiling Grove (Woodlands)

West Coast Link (Site B) (Clementi)

Homeowners of these 5 estates will have received an email from HDB, seen by MS News, informing them of the delays.



Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok

The contractor, Greatearth Corporation Pte Ltd, has run into financial trouble and had to halt work.

HDB said in the email that there should be an update in end Sep/early Oct 2021 about the new contractor and revised completion date.

HDB noted that it is “doing its best to support our BTO contractors to minimise the extent of any delays, and finish their projects safely and without compromising quality”.

This is in light of the “very challenging situation” in the construction industry.

Hope for understanding in difficult situation

The construction industry relies heavily on migrant workers, and with the Covid-19 situation globally, securing workers for these projects is much more difficult than before.

Many contractors may run into issues as well.

The hope is that HDB can find new contractors that are safe and reliable as soon as possible so that homeowners can look forward to moving in when they’re complete.

