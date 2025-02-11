Car crashes into truck in Bugis before driving off, netizens clash over who’s at fault

Car drives off after collision with truck in Bugis, left with big dent in doors

A collision between a car and a truck in Bugis on 10 Feb has sparked an online debate about who was to blame.

The incident occurred at around 9.38am at the intersection of Middle Road and Beach Road.

According to footage posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, both vehicles had stopped at a red light on Middle Road, heading towards Victoria Street.

Because the intersection is shaped like a rhombus, vehicles must drive diagonally to go straight.

When the light turned green, the vehicles moved forward. The black Toyota Corolla Altis, driving at an angle, immediately collided with the truck.

Despite the crash, the truck continued moving, pushing the car along for a short distance.

The car driver eventually regained control and turned away.

The impact caused the Toyota to sustain a serious dent and scratches on one of its rear doors.

In spite of the damage suffered, it continued down Middle Road as if nothing had happened.

The truck also continued onto Beach Road without any acknowledgement of the collision.

Netizens claim car stayed in its lane

The footage led to a heated online debate.

The user who had shared it with SG Road Vigilante thought the Toyota was at fault and had failed to keep in its lane, hitting the truck as a result.

One joked that the truck driver was “kind” enough to push it back into its lane.

However, others disagreed, with one claiming that the Toyota had always remained within the broken white lines on its left.

They suggested the truck was at fault for not turning enough to the right.

Several others agreed, arguing that if the car driver had stayed further left, it would have encroached on the lane beside them.

In response, supporters of the truck driver claimed the truck would have hit the kerb if it had turned any further right, and the car had enough space to its left.

