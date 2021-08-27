Bukit Batok Residents’ Rooftop Garden Approved By Authorities

Recently, some Bukit Batok residents were ordered to remove more than 2,000 plants from a rooftop garden in their estate.

Thankfully, Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling heard her residents’ calls and convened a meeting to restore the rooftop garden.

After hours of discussion, all parties involved approved the proposal of converting the rooftop into a community garden. Residents of Goodview Gardens can rest easy now and continue their hobby with peace of mind.

MP Low Yen Ling proposes converting rooftop to community garden

According to a Facebook post shared by Ms Low, she and representatives from HDB, National Parks, and Chua Chu Kang Town Council gathered to discuss the issue surrounding the rooftop garden.

During the meeting on Friday (26 Aug), Ms Low proposed converting the rooftop of Block 395A into a community garden for Goodview Gardens residents.

Eventually, the agencies were convinced of the benefits of having a community garden and agreed to the proposal.

Apart from being a therapeutic hobby, having a community garden also promotes social and community interactions.

However, residents need to ensure that the garden is kept free from any potential mosquito breeding — this is a top priority among the authorities.

With the agreement, residents will not be required to remove the plants by 12 Sep, as previously ordered.

Ms Low ends the post by thanking the authorities involved for understanding her resident’s interests.

Hope for more community gardens in Singapore

Gardening can be an excellent platform for community interactions. In these trying times, we’re living in, it could be a good opportunity to build relationships with other residents in our communities.

It’s great to hear of Ms Low’s efforts in protecting the residents’ humble interests.

We hope this paves the way for more community gardens in residential estates around Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Hardwarezone.