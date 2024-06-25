Bukit Batok stall sells vegetarian noodles plus 5 ingredients for S$1.80 to give back to community

Bukit Batok stall sells vegetarian noodles plus 5 ingredients for S$1.80 for over 20 years

For only S$1.80, you can get a plate of noodles plus five ingredients at a vegetarian stall in Bukit Batok.

Over the past two decades, Xi Shi Fu Vegetarian has committed to maintaining its prices in spite of inflation and rising costs.

Additionally, the stall has an ongoing initiative to provide free meals for those in need, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Hopes to give back to community & promote vegetarianism

Speaking to the Chinese news site, 56-year-old Li Yingping (transliterated from Chinese) shared that she and her 76-year-old mother have been running the stall themselves for 20 years.

Although costs have more than doubled over the years, Mdm Li insists on not raising prices.

She does so in hopes of giving back to her customers and promoting vegetarianism.

“Many customers who didn’t eat vegetarian food initially tried it because of the low price,” Mdm Li noted. “After finding it tasty, they became regulars.”

The owner added that some elderly individuals also dine at the stall frequently after retiring.

Also kickstarted ‘gratitude meal’ initiative to provide free meals to the needy

For the budget noodle meals, customers can choose between fried bee hoon, noodles, or kway teow.

Ingredients include vegetarian duck and cabbage, among others.

Besides serving these economical meals, the stall offers other dishes such as mixed vegetable rice, vegetarian curry mutton, and vegetarian bak kut teh.

Three years ago, Mdm Li also launched a ‘gratitude meal’ programme for needy beneficiaries.

“If you need it, just come to the stall and tell me and I will provide it without asking for reasons,” she said. The free dishes are only for dine-in.

At present, she estimates that around seven or eight customers come to receive the meals daily.

Some customers have donated to support her initiative, and Mdm Li welcomes more to follow suit.

