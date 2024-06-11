Chinatown hawker sells laksa for S$2 after receiving donation from generous customer

Chinatown hawker slashes laksa prices by half after customer makes generous donation

A heartwarming act of kindness brought smiles to many at Chinatown Complex when a hawker decided to slash his laksa prices by half after receiving a generous donation from an anonymous benefactor.

Instead of the usual S$4, he now sells them at just S$2 a bowl.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he shared that the donor had sent him the money so that more customers — especially the elderly and those in need — could enjoy affordable food.

The response from diners was overwhelming, with 60 bowls of laksa selling out in just an hour.

Bobby Lee, the 71-year-old owner of The Asian Makanstall at Chinatown Complex, said that the donor had visited his stall three weeks ago and ordered a bowl of laksa.

Shortly after, they made the donation, explaining that their aim was to help more people enjoy affordable food.

Mr Lee noted that this kind-hearted customer frequently donates to temples and nursing homes, although he chose not to disclose their identity or the amount contributed.

Despite a 30% increase in the cost of cooking, The Asian Makanstall has kept the price of its laksa steady at S$4 since introducing it six months ago.

“The cost of ingredients such as fried shrimp and coconut milk has increased significantly, but we were hesitant to raise prices for fear that customers would not accept it,” explained Mr. Lee.

Thanks to the price slash, not only did the eatery sell out 60 bowls of laksa within an hour, but overall sales of the beloved dish have also doubled.

Funds from donation are already running out

Mr Lee noted that while the promotion attracted more customers to his stall, their profit margin has not increased.

“This is probably the cheapest laksa in Singapore. A bowl only costs S$2, so we don’t make much money,” he said.

While the generous donation helped offset some of the ingredient costs, the stall has already spent a large portion of it.

The remaining funds are expected to be used up within the next week or two.

If the stall does not receive a second donation after that, Mr Lee will resume selling laksa at S$4.

Business was poor in 2023

Mr Lee’s wife, 70, shared that their business struggled significantly last year, with some days seeing sales ranging from nothing to just S$10.

She had tried to persuade her husband to close the stall, but he refused due to his passion for cooking.

Mr Lee has been running his business for eight years after completing a three-year cooking course at Project Dignity.

