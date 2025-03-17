Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre to open on 19 March, all stalls offering discounted meals at S$3.20

Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre to open on 19 March, will offer S$3.90 meals

The Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre is set to open on Wednesday (19 March), with all 22 stalls offering discounted meals at S$3.20.

With a large elderly population in the area, the hawker centre was built with affordability in mind, ensuring residents have access to budget-friendly yet delicious meals.

Spanning 1,945 square metres with over 80 tables and 400 seats, the centre is expected to draw huge crowds on opening day, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Improved ventilation & hygiene measures

Located at Block 469 Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, the hawker centre sits on the ground floor of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok and will operate daily from 7am to 10pm.

Run by Fei Siong Group, the establishment has been designed with comfort in mind. It features a barrier-free layout and high-volume, low-speed ceiling fans to keep diners cool.

On the hygiene front, cutlery like spoons, forks, and trays will be disinfected on-site, while used bowls and plates will be sent to a factory for thorough cleaning.

Hong, the centre’s operations supervisor, revealed that drivers will be deployed three to four times a day to transport thousands of dirty dishes for industrial washing, ensuring cleanliness at all times.

Hawkers ready to welcome diners

Ahead of the big launch, a Lianhe Zaobao reporter spoke with hawkers preparing to serve up their first plates.

Most are thrilled about the opening, with a western food stall owner sharing that the larger stall spaces allow for better equipment storage — something traditional hawker centres often lack.

However, not everyone is as excited. A staff member at the adjacent food court expressed concerns about a 30-40% drop in business, predicting that the new hawker centre’s affordability and variety will draw customers away.

