5-room Bukit Merah flat sold for S$1.588M, equals record for HDB resale units

Bukit Merah flat equals HDB resale record set by Boon Tiong Road flat in April

Just over a month after a flat in Boon Tiong Road became the most expensive HDB resale unit in Singapore, another flat has matched that record.

A five-room flat in nearby Bukit Merah was sold for S$1.588 million, the same price.

It likely fulfilled its Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) this year.

Record-breaking Bukit Merah flat has 94 years left on lease

The record-breaking flat is located in Block 96A Henderson Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It should also have stunning views, as it’s on the 46th to 48th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2019.

That means the flat in question still has a lengthy 94 years left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is a five-roomer, it has a floor area of 113 square metres (sq m), or 1,216 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a price per square foot (psf) of about S$1,306 psf.

CityVue@Henderson units have fetched premium resale prices

The block is part of the CityVue@Henderson Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which consists of eight blocks with a maximum height of 48 floors, according to 99.c0.

Units there have consistently fetched premium resale prices.

HDB records show that 10 five-room flats in the development were sold between August 2023 and June this year. The cheapest, which was on a low floor, was sold for S$1.18 million.

Its units fulfilled their MOP this year, so more of them should be hitting the market soon enough.

Block is near a host of amenities

It’s easy to see why buyers are willing to shell out so much for units in CityVue@Henderson.

According to HDB, there are three markets or hawker centres within 500m of Block 96A.

There’s also one childcare centre, kindergarten and community club each. It’s also opposite Delta Swimming Complex and gym and about 1.2km away from Tiong Bahru Plaza.

In terms of public transport amenities, the block is also about 500m, or seven minutes’ walk, from Redhill MRT station — and it’s fully sheltered.

Previous CityVue@Henderson unit sold for S$1.46M

Half a year ago in December, another five-room unit in CityVue@Henderson sold for S$1.46 million, becoming the second-highest HDB sale in the estate.

The unit in Block 96A has now beaten that price by S$128,000, an increase of 8.77%.

A reason could be the higher floor — while the most recently transacted flat was on the 46th to 48th floor, the other flat was on the 31st to 33rd floor of Block 95C.

Resale record previously solely held by another Bukit Merah flat

Previously, the crown for the priciest resale HDB flat had been the sole preserve of a unit above the 35th storey of Block 9B Boon Tiong Road.

It was sold on 28 April for S$1.588 million, according to PropNex.

At 112 sqm or 1,206 sq ft, that unit was slightly smaller than the one in CityVue@Henderson.

Now that two flats in Bukit Merah have been sold for S$1.588 million, it seems to be only a matter of time before yet another flat in Singapore eclipses their joint record.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.