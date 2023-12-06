5-Room Bukit Merah HDB Sells For S$1.46M, 2nd Highest Transaction In Planning Area

5-Room HDB Sells For S$1.46 Million, Becomes 2nd Highest Transaction In Bukit Merah

HDB flat sales breaking the million-dollar mark are getting more and more common.

Recently, an HDB unit in Bukit Merah was sold for a whopping S$1.46 million.

Stunning views, a convenient location, and amenities contributed to the high price tag.

Despite the staggering figure, the five-room flat at City Vue @ Henderson remains only the second-highest HDB sale in the estate.

Data also showed a rising trend in average price per square foot (PSF) values in the planning area.

Bukit Merah HDB flat goes for S$1.46 million

Just last month, an HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio changed hands for S$1 million.

However, even that price pales in comparison to the Bukit Merah unit, which sold for S$1.46 million.

According to 99.co, the flat is listed as a five-room by HDB and is an ‘improved’ model.

It possesses a size of 1,216 square feet, which translates into a high PSF of S$1,200.

This particular HDB flat is part of Block 95C at City Vue @ Henderson, between floors 31 to 33.

As it turns out, transactions within this Bukit Merah property have a trend of cracking the million-dollar mark.

However, even the lofty S$1.46 million sale is only the second highest in the Bukit Merah planning area.

The top spot goes to the unit at 50 Moh Guan Terrace, which earlier this year went for S$1.5 million.

Good location & views result in high prices

City Vue @ Henderson consistently attracts premium prices.

All the units that fetched over S$1 million have in common a location above the 18th floor.

This offers its residents a great view of areas like the Central Business District and the Singapore Flyer.

Furthermore, the development is located in a convenient area near both Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations.

On top of that, residents have easy access to places like Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre as well as Redhill Food Centre.

In addition, City Vue @ Henderson boasts amenities such as a rooftop garden, fitness stations, and a playground.

Residents with children can also access a variety of schools nearby, such as Alexandra Primary School and Gan Eng Seng Primary School.

Bukit Merah PSF on the rise

99.co reported a rising trend in the average PSF of Bukit Merah HDB flats in recent years. They attributed this to “impending changes” in the area.

These developments include more parks, greater connectivity, and senior-friendly amenities.

HDB also announced a “refreshed town centre” for Bukit Merah alongside new Build-to-Order (BTO) projects.

With these on the way, we could be seeing even more HDBs in the area go for over a million dollars.

